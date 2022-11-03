ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced sugarcane processing by mills in the south-central region of the country was up significantly during the first half of October. Ethanol production and sales were also up during the period.

Mills in the region processed 27.69 million metric tons of sugarcane during the first half of October, up 40.46 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 458.7 million metric tons of sugarcane, down 5.94 percent.

Ethanol production for the first half of October reached 1.38 billion liters (364.56 million gallons), up 10.71 percent when compared to the same period of 2021. Production included 711.42 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 20.42 percent, and 664.3 million liters of hydrous ethanol, up 1.59 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 174.74 million liters of production during the two-week period, up 18.91 percent.

Mills in the south-central region have produced 22.86 billion liters of ethanol since the beginning of the current harvest season, down 4.99 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Production included 13.58 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 6.86 percent, and 9.28 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 2.13 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 2.25 billion liters of ethanol produced so far this year, up 26.37 percent when compared to the same period of 2021.

Mills in the region sold 1.2 billion liters of ethanol during the first half of October, up 15.1 percent when compared to the same two-week period of last year. Domestic sales included 670.28 million liters of hydrous ethanol, up 15.17 percent, and 457.12 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 5.8 percent.

Total sales since the beginning of the current harvest season have reached 16.07 billion liters, up 1.59 percent. That volume includes 9.45 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 4.41 percent, and 6.62 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 11.61 percent. Domestic sales reached 8.94 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 3.68 percent, and 5.82 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 4.36 percent.