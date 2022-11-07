ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 100.4 million gallons of ethanol and 877,745 metric tons of distillers grains in September, according to date released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Nov. 3. Exports of both products were up from September 2021.

The 100.4 million gallons of ethanol exported in September was up from both the 76.99 million gallons exported the previous month and the 77.58 million gallons exported in September 2021.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately three dozen countries in September. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports, at 42.22 million gallons, followed by the Netherlands at 13.75 million gallons and South Korea at 12.02 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $280.59 million in September, up from both $229..43 million in August and $191.7 million in September of last year.

Total ethanol exports for the first nine months of 2022 reached 1.11 billion gallons at a value of $3.07 billion, compared to 872.5 million gallons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $1.79 billion.

The 877,745 metric tons of distillers grains exported in September was down when compared to the 981,020 metric tons exported in August, but up when compared to the 853,707 metric tons exported in September of last year.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately 35 countries in September. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports, at 187,583 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 155,945 metric tons and South Korea at 57,554 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $271.9 million in September, down from $317.05 million the previous month, up from $216.61 million in September 2021.

The U.S. exported a total of 8.59 million metric tons of distillers grains during the first three quarters of 2022 at a value of $2.61 billion, compared to 8.56 million metric tons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $2.22 billion.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.