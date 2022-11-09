By U.S. Grains Council | November 09, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

In an intentional commitment to support the global fight against climate change, the U.S. Grains Council (USGC), Renewable Industries Canada (RICanada), UNICA, UNEM (National Corn Ethanol Union) and ePURE have come together today to underscore the importance of renewable ethanol in this effort.

The leaders of each organization issued a joint letter, declaring, among other things:

As the world’s leading ethanol associations representing producers across the globe, we support the global energy transition and effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Crop-based biofuels such as ethanol provide benefits to the environment, energy and food security, human health, and rural communities and underscores its essential role in global efforts to reach net zero by 2050 and beyond.

The use and implementation of renewable ethanol offers GHG reductions in the transport sector; produces valuable co-products such as animal feed and biobased additives, contributes to positive health effects among world populations; is a future-facing renewable liquid fuel that can be used by the aviation sector; and its affordability can assist countries seeking solutions to current energy security and inflation.

Our organizations remain committed to building a sustainable future and believe widely available renewable ethanol serves as an immediate and effective answer to present and future environmental, energy security and human health challenges.

Read the full joint letter.