ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by 1 percent the week ending Nov. 4, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Nov. 9. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell slightly.

Ethanol production averaged 1.051 million barrels per day the week ending Nov. 4, up 11,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.04 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Nov. 4 was up 12,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 22.192 million barrels the week ending Nov. 4, down 40,000 barrels when compared to the 22.232 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Nov. 4 were up 1.906 million barrels.