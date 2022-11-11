By Growth Energy and Renewable Fuels Association | November 22, 2022

In a letter sent yesterday to U.S. Senate and House leadership, a broad coalition of energy and agriculture organizations called on Congress to quickly adopt legislation that would resolve inconsistent fuel volatility regulations. Specifically, the groups expressed support for legislation that would result in equal regulatory treatment for all gasoline blends containing 10 percent ethanol (E10) or more, including gasoline with 15 percent ethanol (E15). Such legislation would permanently remove the regulatory barrier that has historically made it extremely difficult for retailers to offer E15 in the summertime.

The letter, sent to Senate Leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, was signed by Growth Energy, the American Farm Bureau Federation, American Petroleum Institute, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, National Association of Convenience Stores, National Corn Growers Association, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, National Farmers Union, National Sorghum Producers, NATSO, representing truckstops and travel plazas, the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) and SIGMA: America’s Leading Fuel Marketers.

“Due to the current policy, it is extremely difficult for many fuel marketers and retailers that may desire to offer E15 to their customers in the summer months to source that product,” according to the letter. “Our groups have come together—for the first time ever—to support legislation that would resolve this issue once and for all.”

The groups are advocating for a simple legislative fix that would provide equal treatment nationwide to all gasoline blends containing 10 percent ethanol or more, while simultaneously superseding state regulatory action recently sought by a group of governors. “By ensuring uniformity across the nation’s fuel supply chain, federal legislation will provide more flexibility and result in more consistent outcomes than a state-by-state regulatory landscape,” the letter says.

“In the absence of such legislation, we could see gasoline marketplace uncertainty and political disputes over E15 that would continue to resurface every summer. Thus, we urge Congress to act quickly to adopt legislation that will bring certainty and consistency to the fuel market, while also finally resolving long-standing differences among many stakeholders about fuel volatility regulations.”

