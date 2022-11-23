By Renewable Fuels Association | November 23, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association on Nov. 21 welcomed Pearson Fuels as its newest associate member. Established in 2002, Pearson Fuels became a pioneer in the alternative fuel industry in California and today is the largest and fastest-growing distributor of E85 in the state.

“Pearson Fuels is widely recognized as one of the most innovative companies involved in the West Coast’s low-carbon fuels marketplace,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Thanks in large part to Pearson’s determined efforts over the past two decades, California has emerged as the top E85 market in the country—by far. The company continues to demonstrate that renewable liquid fuels can help achieve the goals of ambitious carbon reduction policies at a low cost for consumers. We are excited to work with Pearson to continue expanding the market for E85 and other low-carbon fuel blends.”

“Pearson Fuels is excited to join the Renewable Fuels Association and partner on opportunities to increase E85 in the marketplace,” said Doug Vind, managing member of Pearson Fuels. “RFA has led the effort to increase flex fuel vehicles, and we hope our sustained growth in California proves E85 can be an ultra-low carbon, liquid fuel that automakers can and should utilize into the future.”

Pearson distributes E85 to California drivers through nearly 300 retail fuel stations, spanning from Sacramento to San Diego. According to California Air Resources Board data, more than 62 million gallons of E85 were consumed in the Golden State in 2021—a 55 percent increase over the 2020 volume and a four-fold increase over the 2015 volume.

