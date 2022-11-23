ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by 3 percent the week ending Nov. 18, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Nov. 23. Ethanol stocks were up more than 7 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.041 million barrels per day the week ending Nov. 18, up 30,0000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.011 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Nov. 18 was down 38,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 22.829 million barrels per day the week ending Nov. 18, up 1.531 million barrels when compared to the 21.298 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Nov. 18 were up 2.665 million barrels.