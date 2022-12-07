ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 83.77 million gallons of ethanol and 798,100 metric tons of distillers grains in October, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 6. Exports of both products were down when compared to the previous month and October 2021.

The 83.77 million gallons of ethanol exported in October was down from both the 100.4 million gallons exported the previous month and the 103.09 million gallons exported in October 2021.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately three dozen countries in October. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol at 44.45 million gallons, followed by India at 7.36 million liters and Mexico at 6.5 million liters.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports fell to $236.77 million in October, down from both $280.59 million in September and $261.42 million in October of last year.

The U.S. exported nearly 1.2 billion gallons of ethanol during the first 10 months of this year at a value of $3.03 billion, compared to 975.6 million gallons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $2.05 billion.

The 798,100 metric tons of distillers grains exported in October was down when compared to both the 877,745 metric tons exported in September and the 1.06 million metric tons exported in October 2021.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to more than three dozen countries in October. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports at 155,108 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 130,463 metric tons and Vietnam at 128,257 metric tons.

The value of U.S distillers grains exports fell to $250.05 million in October, down from $271.9 million the previous month and $274.36 million in October 2021.

Total distillers grains exports for the first 10 months of the year reached 9.39 million metric tons at a value of $2.86 billion, compared to 9.62 million metric tons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $2.5 billion.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.