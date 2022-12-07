ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production was up 6 percent the week ending Dec. 2, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Dec. 7. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were up 1 percent.

Ethanol production averaged 1.077 million barrels per day the week ending Dec. 2, up 59,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.018 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Dec. 2 was down 13,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 23.257 million barrels the week ending Dec. 2, up 323,000 barrels when compared to the 22.934 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Dec. 2 were up 2.793 million barrels.