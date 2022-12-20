Business announcements from the January issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine, including Davis being reappointed to REEAC, Red River Energy partnering with Carbon Sink to supply green methanol to Maersk, D3MAX presenting in Brazil, and more.

By Ethanol Producer Magazine | December 20, 2022

D3MAX CTO, colleague present in Brazil

Mark Yancey, chief technology officer of D3MAX, shared information about the corn fiber-to-ethanol technology at a gathering of ethanol producers in Brazil in November. BFA-Brazil, hosted annually by Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits convened about 100 sugarcane and corn ethanol producers from all over the country; attendees included plant managers and directors from Brazil’s largest ethanol production companies.



Yancey’s presentation was given by his longtime industry colleague Rafael Nieves. “Rafy did a great job with the presentation, and it was very well received,” Yancey said. “Several producers expressed interest in the technology, and we’ve been busy following up with them. Brazil’s ethanol industry is transforming rapidly with a growing number of corn-based plants coming on line. Our technology could be a good fit for many of them.”





RFA’s Davis reappointed to department of commerce advisory committee

Renewable Fuels Association Vice President of Technical and Regulatory Affairs Kelly Davis has been appointed for the fifth time to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee (REEEAC), which advises the agency on issues related to the exportation of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services. She will serve through May 2024.



“Since 2014, I have been proud to serve on this valuable committee to expand the competitiveness of U.S. exports of renewable energy, specifically ethanol for fuel use,” Davis said. “I am looking forward to the next chapter with a renewed enthusiasm towards our exportable climate friendly solutions.”

Established in 2010, REEEAC is comprised of senior private sector representatives that provide advice to the Secretary of Commerce on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.





Maersk, Carbon Sink to utilize ethanol plant C02

In collaboration with a South Dakota ethanol plant, Carbon Sink LLC has partnered with international shipping giant AP Moeller-Maersk to produce green methanol. By combining carbon dioxide from the Red River Energy ethanol plant in Rosholt, South Dakota, and hydrogen produced from renewable energy, Carbon Sink plans to supply Maersk with 100,000 metric tons per year of methanol, starting in 2027.



“We are very pleased to be working with Maersk in support of their mission to decarbonize the shipping sector,” said Carbon Sink CEO Steve Meyer. Carbon Sink brings a vast wealth of knowledge, experience and partnerships to help them achieve their ambitious corporate goals. Our multi-project development strategy creates a pathway for the supply of significant volumes of green methanol to help meet the demand of Maersk’s growing dual-fuel ship fleet.”





USGC Latin American team continues to grow

The U.S. Grains Council has added a new ethanol consultant to its team in Latin America, while also expanding the reach of a current team member in the region.

Federico Salcedo has joined the team as a full-time regional ethanol consultant, filling the position that Carlos Suarez left following his move to the D.C. headquarters. As regional ethanol consultant, Salcedo works with strategic public and private stakeholders across Latin America to help them achieve policy goals and capture value through fuel ethanol, promoting the benefits and comparative advantages of U.S. ethanol.



Freddy Villao, who has acted as a part-time ethanol consultant in Ecuador, has expanded his reach in the region by adding more countries to his role. In addition to his work with the USGC, he currently serves as the vice president of government affairs at Titan Minerals-Ecuador, and previously held roles in the office of the vice presidency of the Republic of Ecuador.