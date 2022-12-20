The American Coalition for Ethanol's Ron Lamberty reflects on a few bygone expressions, including one about a 'camel's nose under the tent' that seems applicable, in both good and bad ways, to California's transition to zero-emission vehicles.

By Ron Lamberty | December 20, 2022

If oldmansplaining is already a thing, it’s probably old guys offering their opinions, requested or not, condescendingly assuming no one who isn’t as old as them could possibly know whatever they think the young whippersnappers need to know, by gum! I may do a little of that, but my oldmansplaining is less about condescension and more about proving a reference or phrase I used wasn’t just incoherent word salad falling out of my mouth. It happens a lot more the older I get, and it’ll happen to all of you—probably at a younger age because of the speed of technology. Let me know the first time some kid gives you a weird look when you mention a “snow day.” But I digress ... (that’s a catch phrase from “Frasier” ... uh, never mind).



I recently used the phrase “camel’s nose under the tent,” which might have been an old saying a long time ago, when I first heard it. I had to oldmansplain it’s from a fable, where a man crossing the desert stops for the night and goes into his tent, leaving his camel outside (as one would). A sandstorm breaks out, and the camel asks if he can put his nose inside the tent flap to avoid the stinging sand. The man, apparently unphased by a talking camel, gives in. Shortly thereafter, the camel complains of his eyes and ears being sandblasted, and the man allows the animal to put its entire head inside. Eventually half of the camel’s body is inside, and he points out that configuration holds the tent open, allowing sand to come in, and suggests his whole body should be inside the tent. The man allows it, and once the camel is fully inside the tent, there is no space left for the man, who then has to go out into the sandstorm.



The “camel’s nose” phrase seemed appropriate when I used it to describe a small change in an important regulation. Late this summer, the California Air Resources Board released its Advanced Clean Cars II Regulations, which are “the rules” for California’s implementation of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2020 executive order banning sales of new internal combustion (IC) passenger vehicles by 2035. At the time, a lot of ethanol people were getting wrapped around the axle (look it up) over the 100 percent battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and total IC ban mentioned in most news reports written about the governor’s statement, and, in fairness, in most governor-splaining of his own position. I tried to soothe anxious folks by some-kind-of-splaining the actual executive order was heavy on “zero emission vehicles,” (ZEVs) and not so much on an IC ban.



Two years later, CARB’s rule came out, and the 100 percent battery electric vehicles by 2035 edict became a transition to ZEVs with ZEVs defined as BEVs, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV).” Hmmm. A plug-in hybrid has an internal combustion engine, and it needs fuel.



Naturally, we think the best fuel for those PHEVs is the lowest carbon fuel—E85, and with our camel’s nose under the tent, we will keep making the case for standard hybrids (HEVs), fueled by E85, to also be inside the California tent. After all, Argonne National Lab’s latest GREET model shows the lowest emitting vehicle isn’t a BEV—it’s a grid independent HEV using E85. I can even ‘splain how that works, I have one!



The camel’s nose fable is supposed to show how allowing small and seemingly unimportant exceptions leads to a larger, less desirable outcome. Less desirable, I suppose—unless you’re the camel.





Author: Ron Lamberty

Chief Marketing Officer,

American Coalition for Ethanol

