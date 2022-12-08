ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration increased its forecast for 2022 fuel ethanol production in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released Dec. 6. The forecast for 2023 fuel ethanol production was maintained.

The EIA currently predicts fuel ethanol production will average 1.01 million barrels per day this year, up from the November forecast of 1 million barrels per day. The agency has maintained its forecast for 2023 fuel ethanol production at 990,000 barrels per day. Production averaged 980,000 barrels per day in 20251.

On a quarterly basis, the EIA currently expects fuel ethanol production to average 1.03 million barrels per day during the fourth quarter of 2022. Moving into 2023, production is expected to average 990,000 barrels per day in the first and second quarters, 980,000 barrels per day in the third quarter and 1.01 million barrels per day in fourth quarter.

The EIA maintained its forecasts for 2022 and 2023 ethanol blending at 910,000 barrels per day. Fuel ethanol blending also averaged 910,000 barrels per day in 2021.