The U.S. EPA on Dec. 5 delivered a proposed rule to the White House Office of and Management and Budget related to a petition filed by several Midwest governors seeking a solution to year-round E15 sales in their states. OMB review marks a final step before a proposed rule is released for public comment.

A summary published by the OMB explains that the proposed rule “implements a provision in the Clean Air Act which provides that a governor of a state may request that the 1-psi volatility waiver provided in the statute for gasoline-ethanol blends be removed in the state.” The agency said it has received such a request from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Several Midwest governors in April 2022 sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan announcing they would seek such a waiver, which would allow E15 to be sold year-round in their states.

Additional information is available on the OMB website.