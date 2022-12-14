ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by nearly 2 percent the week ending Dec. 9, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Dec. 13. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded by 5 percent.

Ethanol production averaged 1.061 million barrels per day the week ending Dec. 9, down 16,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.077 million per day reported for the previous week. When compared the same week of last year, production for the week ending Dec. 9 was down 26,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 24.409 million barrels the week ending Dec. 9, up 1.152 million barrels when compared to the 23.257 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Dec. 9 were up 3.526 million barrels.