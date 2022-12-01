By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | December 27, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) released its 2022 Annual Report to its members at an event in Bloomington on Dec. 14.

“As the critical need to decarbonize transportation, reduce dependence on imported oil, and save consumers money at the pump grows, the leadership opportunities for biofuels grow, too. That’s why I was glad to join with our members and supporters at our annual report event to talk about what MN Bio-Fuels has accomplished in 2022 but, more importantly, to talk about the path forward in 2023,” said Brian Werner, executive director at MN Bio-Fuels.

The 2022 Annual Report highlights MN Bio-Fuels work in the areas of advocacy, communications and fuel marketing and supply chain.

In terms of advocacy, MN Bio-Fuels played a key role in securing $6 million for a biofuel infrastructure grant program and assisted retailers in securing the grant funding. MN Bio-Fuels also worked with other industry stakeholders in urging Gov. Tim Walz to remain committed to a regulatory solution that will ensure year-round E15 availability.

Other highlights during the year included record E15 sales in Minnesota. In October, sales totaled 9.58 million gallons - a new record. Werner said E15 sales exceeded the 9-million-gallon mark for the first time ever in July and has remained at that level since.

For next year, he said new opportunities and challenges await Minnesota’s ethanol industry.

“Minnesota’s leadership on biofuel policy is needed now more than ever so I look forward to doubling-down on our work to foster a homegrown source of transportation fuel that is better for consumers, better for the environment, and better for rural economies,” Werner said.

Read the 2022 Annual Report here