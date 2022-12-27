By Renewable Fuels Association | December 27, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association on Dec. 23 applauded Missouri Gov. Mike Parson for notifying the U.S. EPA that he is taking action to allow the year-round sale of lower-carbon, lower-cost E15 in the Show-Me State. Missouri is the tenth state to send such a notification to EPA.

Gov. Parson is exercising the authority granted to state governors under the Clean Air Act, and his action will result in equality in the regulation of E15 and E10 volatility during the summer months. This would allow retailers and marketers in Missouri to sell E15 unincumbered year-round. The letter from Gov. Parson follows a similar move in late April by a bipartisan group of eight governors from Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Ohio joined the effort in early June.

In his letter to EPA, Gov. Parson thanked Administrator Michael Regan for taking emergency action to allow continued sales of E15 last summer but noted that emergency waivers are “not a long-term solution for Missouri’s fuel retailers, farmers and ethanol producers, consumers, or the environment. Thus, I am joining other Midwest states in seeking a permanent solution to allow year-round E15 and further reduce emissions.”

“We applaud Gov. Parson for joining many of his Midwest peers in a multi-state effort to permanently open the market to E15 and keep fuel prices lower for the region’s consumers,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “This simple regulatory solution will allow consumers in Missouri to benefit from E15’s lower cost and lower emissions throughout the year. We continue to call on other states to take similar action so that the benefits of E15 can be permanently enjoyed by drivers across the nation.”

According to a recent analysis by RFA, drivers choosing E15 saved an average of $0.30 per gallon last summer during a period of record-high gas prices. Cooper also highlighted recent research from refining sector experts that showed the action sought by the governors would impact gasoline refining costs by just 1.5 cents per gallon or less in the Midwest.