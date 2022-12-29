ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by more than 6 percent the week ending Dec. 23, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Dec. 29. Stocks of fuel ethanol were up more than 2 percent.

Ethanol production averaged 963,000 barrels per day the week ending Dec. 23, down 66,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.029 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week, and the first time production has dipped below the 1 million barrel per day mark since early October. When compared to the same week of 2021, production was down 96,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 24.636 million barrels the week ending Dec. 23, up 569,000 barrels when compared to the 24.067 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous weeks, and the highest level of stocks reported since April 2022. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Dec. 23 were up 3.96 million barrels.