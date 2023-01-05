ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell more than 12 percent the week ending Dec. 30, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Jan. 5. Ethanol stocks were down nearly 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 844,000 barrels per day the week ending Dec. 30, down 119,000 barrels per day when compared to the 963,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week, and the lowest level of production reported since February 2021. When compared to the same week of 2021, production for the week ending Dec. 30 was down 204,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 24.444 million barrels the week ending Dec. 30, down 192,000 barrels when compared to the 24.636 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2021, stocks for the week ending Dec. 30 were up 3.085 million barrels.