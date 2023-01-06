ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 81.44 million gallons of ethanol and 728,409 metric tons of distillers grains in November, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Jan. 5. Exports of both products were down.

The 81.44 million gallons of ethanol exported in November was down when compared to both the 83.77 million gallons exported during the previous month and the 133.82 million gallons exported in November 2021.

The U.S. exported ethanol to nearly three dozen countries in November. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports at 47.93 million gallons, followed by South Korea at 7.78 million gallons and Mexico at 5.13 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $240.78 million in November, up slightly from $236.77 million in October, but down from $358.23 million in November of the previous year.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for the first 11 months of 2022 reached 1.28 billion gallons at a value of $3.55 billion, compared to 1.11 billion gallons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $2.41 billion.

The 728,409 metric tons of distillers grains exported in November was down when compared to both the 798,100 metric tons exported the previous month and the 1.01 million metric tons exported in November 2021.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly three dozen countries in November. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports at 205,769 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 91,838 metric tons and Vietnam at 68,223 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports fell to $239.06 million in November, down from both $250.05 million the previous month and $244.91 million in November 2021.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for the first 11 months of 2022 reached 10.12 million metric tons at a value of $3.1 billion, compared to 10.63 million metric tons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $2.74 billion.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.