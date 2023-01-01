By BBI International | January 09, 2023

The call for speaker presentation ideas is now open for the 2023 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW). The three-day event will take place June 12-14, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska.

“The International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo stages the most technical ethanol production content of any conference anywhere in the world,” said Tim Portz, program director for the FEW. “For over 30 years it has been our privilege and pleasure to welcome ethanol production teams to the FEW, connecting producers with the industry leading thinkers.”

Now in its 39th year, the FEW is searching for expert speakers and panelists to discuss timely topics in the ethanol and advanced biofuels industries. Abstracts can be submitted for the following tracks and events.

•Track 1: Production and Operations – Biological Processes •Track 2: Production and Operations – Mechanical Processes and Plant Control •Track 3: Coproducts and Product Diversification •Track 4: Leadership and Financial Management •Carbon Capture & Storage Summit •Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit

“Registration to the FEW is free for producers. This is worthy of a double underline. If your aim this year is to demonstrate your technical expertise to the men and women who work in ethanol plants, presenting at the FEW is a must,” said Portz.

Last year’s Workshop featured the first Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, which will return to the agenda this year.

“The interest in carbon capture & storage at last year’s event was extremely high,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “This year we will be focusing on required plant infrastructure, pipeline requirements and construction, as well as low carbon mandates. We anticipate this year’s event to include the same enthusiasm, as more projects within the industry start to take shape.”

Registration is free for producers of ethanol, biodiesel, advanced biofuels, biochemicals, cellulosic ethanol, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Presentation abstracts will be accepted through February 10, 2023.

To submit an abstract or find out more about the conference, visit www.fuelethanolworkshop.com.