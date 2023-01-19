An economic alternative to antibiotics, Archangel gives producers cutting edge technology to maintain fermentation health. NOVA EZP is a biofuel antimicrobial that can enhance any process and work in conjunction with traditional antibiotics.

By Katie Schroeder | January 19, 2023

Technology company Archangel Inc. has released a new antimicrobial that gives producers an antibiotic free option to maintaining the health of their propagation/fermentation. Their most recent technology is the NOVA chemistry line, a gram negative/gram positive antimicrobial that has proven commercial application for over five years. The newest product in the line is NOVA EZP, a 98% concentrated, dried powder form of the formulation, which can be applied to an ethanol producer’s process in the same way as a traditional antibiotic, the NOVA chemistry line is both GRAS and Kosher approved. “We are focused and our vision in life is antimicrobials, which includes new technology that is antibiotic free, products to enhance efficacy and regular antibiotics,” says Allen Ziegler, CEO of Archangel.



NOVA EZP is a biofuel antimicrobial that can enhance any process and work in conjunction with traditional antibiotics; it is not an either-or option. EZP is an especially good fit for ethanol producers that are producing neutral/distilled spirits, coproducts such as high protein distillers grains, or aquaculture products in which process antibiotic residue may not be desired. “The economics, which are at least even, if not better than what you get from the performance level, which has never been the case for any antibiotic-free technology to date,” Ziegler says.



Archangel also gives producers tools to manage their microbiome, he explains. The company's Genesis Gene DNA technology allows producers to get quick and accurate information about the makeup of their microbiology biome.