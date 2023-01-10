By Growth Energy | January 10, 2023

Growth Energy, the nation’s leading biofuel trade association, released its federal policy priorities for 2023 on Jan. 9, outlining an ambitious agenda to work with a new Congress and the Biden Administration to lower prices at the pump, lower carbon emissions, and increase consumer access to higher blends of ethanol.

“2022 was a record-setting year for the ethanol industry and now that the new Congress has arrived in D.C. and been sworn in, the work begins to raise the bar even higher in 2023,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Our three biggest priorities for this year are to lower prices at the pump and reduce emissions in the transportation sector through a strong Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS); lower the carbon intensity of ethanol through innovative technologies and climate smart agriculture; and give American drivers more choices at the pump by expanding access to lower-carbon, lower-cost higher ethanol blends.”

“These three pillars will guide all of our advocacy efforts in 2023, and have the potential to make an immediate, measurable, and lasting positive impact on the economy and the environment,” she added.

Among many specific policy goals outlined today by Growth Energy, some of the biggest are to:

•Restore unrestricted access to E15 year-round nationwide. •Ensure the Environmental Protection Agency finalizes its Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs) under the RFS Set by the June 14, 2023 deadline set out in its consent decree with Growth Energy. •Ensure the U.S. Department of the Treasury allows a wide range of technologies and industrial processes to qualify under the new 45Z tax incentive, the Clean Fuel Production Credit, when the provision takes effect January 1, 2025, including carbon capture and storage, renewable electricity, and sustainable farming.

To learn more about Growth Energy’s 2023 Policy Priorities, click here.