U.S. fuel ethanol production rebounded by 12 percent the week ending Jan. 6 after falling to a nearly two-year low the previous week, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Jan. 11. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down 3 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 943,000 barrels per day the week ending Jan. 6, up 99,000 barrels per day when compared to the 844,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Jan. 6 was down 63,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.8 million barrels the week ending Jan. 6, down 644,000 barrels when compared to the 24.444 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Jan. 6 were up 889,000 barrels.