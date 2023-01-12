By Renewable Fuels Association | January 12, 2023

The Renewable Fuels Association today congratulated former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on his appointment to the U.S. Senate by new Gov. Jim Pillen.

“During his two terms as governor of Nebraska, Pete Ricketts showed tremendous vision and leadership on agricultural and renewable fuel issues,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “He clearly understands that ethanol plays a crucial role in boosting the rural economy, improving the environment, and bolstering our nation’s energy security. Ricketts will be a welcome addition to the U.S. Senate and we know he will have an immediate impact. We are excited to have the opportunity to continue our work with him to expand the production and use of low-cost, low-carbon renewable fuels and the other important bioproducts that come from our nation’s 200 ethanol biorefineries.”

Ricketts takes the place of former Sen. Ben Sasse, who resigned to take a position as president of the University of Florida. Ricketts will need to run in a special election in 2024 to serve out the remainder of Sasse’s vacated term.