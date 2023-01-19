ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up nearly 7 percent the week ending Jan. 13, surpassing 1 million barrels per day of production for the first time in a month, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Jan. 19. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down nearly 2 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.008 million barrels per day the week ending Jan. 13, up 65,000 barrels per day when compared to the 943,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Jan. 13 was down 45,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.402 million barrels the week ending Jan. 13, down 396,000 barrels when compared to the 23.8 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Jan. 13 were down 190,000 barrels.