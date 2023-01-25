ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up slightly the week ending Jan. 20, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Jan. 25. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded by more than 7 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.012 million barrels per day the week ending Jan. 20, up 4,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.008 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Jan. 20 was down 23,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 25.077 million barrels, up 1.675 million barrels when compared to the 23.402 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Jan. 20 were up 601,000 barrels.