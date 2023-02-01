ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up nearly 2 percent the week ending Jan. 27, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Feb. 1. Weekly ending stocks were down nearly 3 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.028 million barrels per day the week ending Jan. 27, up 16,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.012 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Jan. 27 was down 13,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 24.442 million barrels the week ending Jan. 27, down 635,000 barrels when compared to the 25.077 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Jan. 27 were down 1.412 million barrels.