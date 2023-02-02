By Growth Energy | February 02, 2023

Today, Growth Energy, the nation’s leading biofuel trade association, launched The Green American Road Trip—a new Get Biofuel consumer campaign designed to show drivers how they can lower their carbon emissions just by filling up their cars with higher biofuel blends like Unleaded 88 (a fuel blend of 15 percent plant-based ethanol also known as E15 that is approved for all cars 2001 and newer).

Created in partnership with Gold Medal Olympian and New York Times Bestselling Author Shawn Johnson East and The East Family, The Green American Road Trip gives consumers ways to make their adventures cleaner and greener, including fully planned road-trip itineraries and quick access to the Get Biofuel Trip Planner to help them map out their route.

“The Green American Road Trip is the latest addition to Growth Energy’s Get Biofuel initiative, which aims to drive awareness of higher biofuel blends across the U.S.,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “American consumers want to know how they can make a positive impact on the environment and lower their overall carbon emissions. The Green American Road Trip will show them how easy that can be, just by switching to Unleaded 88 (E15).”

The Green American Road Trip kicks off with online voting on where The East Family will go on their first road trip and then follows them on three cleaner cross-country adventures.

“As parents, we want to create a better world for our children. Making the switch to fuel with more biofuel reduces carbon emissions and keeps the air we breathe cleaner,” said Johnson East. “We’re excited to hit the road with Get Biofuel and show everyone how easy it is to make the great American road trip greener.”

The Green American Road Trip also highlights Growth Energy’s partnership with leading UNL88 (E15) retailers who provide lower emission, higher biofuel blended fuel options, including Casey’s, Kum & Go, Minnoco, Sheetz, Kwik Trip/Kwik Star, and Thorntons. The campaign leverages multiple marketing channels to promote the benefits of higher biofuel blends, including a broad digital presence and branding at the fuel pump.

“We are excited to be part of this initiative and highlight our leadership in offering our customers more fuel choices at the pump that are compatible with their values—we’re proud to offer Unleaded 88 (E15) and access to an engine-smart, Earth-kind blend that oftentimes provides meaningful savings for anyone with a car 2001 and newer,” said Sheetz Director of Retail Fuel Pricing and Analytics Brian Renaud.

The full campaign launches today and will be celebrated with a speaking engagement with Johnson East and husband, former NFL-player Andrew East, at the Growth Energy Executive Leadership Conference on March 15 -17, 2023.

Watch the video, learn more with this one-pager, and check out the campaign at GreenAmericanRoadtrip.com.