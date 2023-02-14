Carbon America is implementing carbon capture and sequestration at three commonly owned ethanol plants in Colorado and Nebraska. With enhanced incentives to sequester and decarbonize—and the nearby geology to do it—the plan has momentum.

By Katie Schroeder | February 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Carbon capture and sequestration projects of all types continue to make headlines across the nation, with stories involving ethanol plants in the news almost daily. High-profile CCS pipeline projects in the Upper Midwest, which would aggregate CO2 from dozens of ethanol plants across multiple states to central injection points, have dominated the coverage, along with a few independent CCS projects making early progress. Much of the action has been up north—Iowa, Minnesota, eastern Nebraska and the Dakotas—but a Colorado company has been quietly developing its own approach to ethanol CCS further west, seeking the benefits of both independent and aggregated sequestration without the arduous challenges of multi-state pipeline development.



Carbon America, a Denver-based CCS company, is planning projects with Yuma Ethanol LLC, Sterling Ethanol LLC—both located in northeast Colorado—and Bridgeport Ethanol LLC, in western Nebraska. David Kramer, president of Colorado Agri Products (the company that operates all three plants) and general manager of Sterling Ethanol, explains that Carbon America started discussing the possibility of CCS with CAP a few years ago. “We’ve been working through all the logistics for over three years, trying to put a package together that’s good for the environment, good for the ethanol plants and good for carbon sequestration,” Kramer says.



Carbon America's proposed plan with CAP's Sterling and Yuma facilities includes carbon capture, pipeline transport and geologic storage. The Bridgeport Ethanol project, 80 miles to the north in Nebraska, will be an individual project, with sequestration planned to happen near the facility. Estimates suggest CCS will lower the carbon intensity of these plants by 25 to 30 points, depending on whether solar or wind energy is implemented, explains Brent Lewis, CEO of Carbon America.



For Kramer, the local nature of Carbon America was an important factor in deciding to move forward. “The team worked by being so local and working together from day one,” he says. “Now, the incentives came about where we can feasibly make it work, it was just a natural fit. And it wasn’t one of those big [aggregation projects] that was going to try to take it and put it in a [long, multi-state] pipeline and have all the stars align to make it work.”



Although many of the projects that have been making headlines lately are large with an extensive pipeline network, Carbon America is taking a different approach. “We’re are purposely starting small, I mean not only from a capital cost perspective but also a distance between a capture system and the target sequestration site, so that we don’t have a lot of headwind related to getting rights of way for pipelines [and] things of that nature. We’re trying to avoid that,” explains Lewis. The company is following a turnkey model, building small on individual sites and making short pipelines.



However, Lewis says he wants to see CCS projects of all sizes do well, since those success stories are a step forward for the CCS industry. “I think there’s a lot of models that are going to be successful with carbon capture and sequestration,” he says, adding that the team at Carbon America is excited to see Red Trail Energy LLC in Richardton, North Dakota, actively doing CCS on site, starting in 2022.



Since its founding in 2019, Carbon America has built up a strong team of experts in everything CCS related. The company’s creation was primarily based on two driving factors: the enhanced value of the Section 45Q tax credits and the opportunity to accelerate the CCS industry through ethanol decarbonization, since ethanol plants are high-purity emitters, explains Lewis. “We saw that as a lower-cost, faster deployment opportunity, and there weren’t many companies that were really going after it aggressively yet,” he says. “There was a window there. But the other thing that we have is a technology that really isn’t for ethanol or for high-purity emissions, it’s more for flue gas at power plants, and other industrial plants. We have a novel technology at the other side of our business that we’re hopeful is going to be low-cost, carbon capture technology.”



A key differentiator that sets Carbon America apart is the level of expertise it has deployed across the CCS landscape. Lewis says this has been vital and allowed the company to make decisions based on in-house information instead of relying on consultants for information needed to make decisions. The company’s experts bring knowledge from all across the CCS value chain, including policy and regulatory experts, geology and geotechnology, reservoir engineering, pipeline and drilling experts, as well as experts in monetizing tax credits.



“Our mission is to capture and sequester as much carbon dioxide as possible as quickly as possible, so that’s what drives us,” Lewis says. “We’ve got a very strong culture of folks that really believe [in] what we’re doing, and that carbon capture and sequestration is really important [to] our big puzzle of how ... we address that total challenge associated with climate change.”



Market Drivers

Although the original 45Q tax credit, set at $50 per ton of sequestered CO2, was the initial factor that made CCS economically viable, the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which upped the tax credit to $85 per ton, increased interest in CCS projects dramatically, according to Lewis. “Moving from $50 to $85 starts to make what were probably uneconomic opportunities in the carbon capture and sequestration space—whether it’s in ethanol or other areas—much more economically viable,” he says.



California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard, as well as other similar policies in the western U.S., are also market drivers for CCS. Despite values from the Californian LCFS credits dropping in October and November, Lewis believes many ethanol producers are actively trying to find the best fit for their low-CI ethanol. Low carbon fuel markets are one option, but there are also options for it to be used as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel. Whether corn ethanol-based SAF will be eligible for the new federal SAF credit remains dubious. However, a recently passed bill in Illinois (awaiting the governor's signature at press time) would offer $1.50 per gallon of qualifying SAF, and it appears that renewable jet fuel made from very low-carbon corn ethanol could meet the requirements.



Site Specifics

Carbon America will develop, finance, build, own and operate the capture, transportation and sequestration systems for the Yuma, Sterling and Bridgeport facilities, each of which have the capacity to produce about 60 MMgy of ethanol. All three plants produce wet distillers grains, avoiding the natural gas use associated with coproduct drying, which helps garner a lower CI score. Kramer explains that this is not CAP’s first effort to decarbonize; its plants use steam turbines to produce 80 percent of their electricity. “We’re always looking at trying to get more green and be more efficient, and looking at all different options, whether it be solar or anything else; wind ... anything to do with being more energy efficient,” he says.



Carbon America engineers and geologists are currently evaluating the technical and environmental plans for the Yuma and Sterling facilities, which are located about 50 miles apart. Both facilities will require a pipeline to transport the CO2 to a Class VI well site. “Our success is linked to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships with our stakeholders—including communities, landowners, local governments and regulators—to deliver CCS projects that provide environmental and community benefits while supporting good-paying jobs and regional communities,” Lewis says. The two plants produce the majority of the ethanol supply for the Denver and Colorado Springs metro areas. These projects will be the first CCS projects in Colorado and will reduce the plants’ fermenter CO2 emissions by 95 percent. “Early on, we identified some really good areas where we could permanently sequester carbon dioxide,” Lewis says. “For us that was the low-hanging fruit. It was geographically close, and geologically [viable], so we were able to say, ‘Well, we won’t really need to build a big pipeline, we’ll be able to build a short pipeline into an area that we have high confidence that it’s going to be a good place to sequester the CO2.”



The Bridgeport location will have its own unique Class VI well for sequestration. Ethanol Producer Magazine reported in October 2022 that the project would sequester 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year, equivalent to 95 percent of the plant’s fermentation emissions.



The ethanol plants do not have any of the capital risk involved in the project, Lewis says. Carbon America will take the risk and responsibility for developing and operating the CCS system. “They’re earning revenue off the model of the project that is not dependent on LCFS, and they’re also sharing a large portion of the LCFS values,” Lewis says.



Currently, the team is working through the logistics of designing the capture and transportation system and permitting for the different sites, Kramer explains. The permitting process in Nebraska has moved a little faster than the process in Colorado. The Bridgeport project may be finished before the other two, even though it was announced second.



The CCS systems at these three plants are only the tip of the iceberg. Lewis explains that there are several other projects currently underway, some with high purity emitters, and some not, which have not yet been announced publicly. In the long-term, Lewis and his team plan to undertake projects with a less pure stream of CO2 that are more difficult to abate, such as cement and power plants.



Looking forward, Lewis hopes to see progress in these more complex projects. Federal support for CCS, like the IRA, is helping de-risk the industry and Lewis believes that costs will come down as there are more CCS success stories and the technology becomes more developed. “The risks are going to be better understood, so by extension that means the cost of capital for these projects should come down as well, as Wall Street and main street get a better understanding of what it means to capture and sequester CO2,” he says. “I think that a lot of the friction around getting commercial deals done should become easier as more and more transactions get across the goal line.”



Ethanol producers have a lot of choices when it comes to pursuing carbon capture and sequestration or utilization. Every producer may have a different financial model or a different CI reduction goal, but one thing is certain, the window of opportunity for decarbonized ethanol is here.



Author: Katie Schroeder

Contact: [email protected]