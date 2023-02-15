Industry announcements from the March issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine, including Calgary's proposed ethanol and RNG production facility, the passage of an SAF tax credit in Illinois, EPA's approval of LanzaJet's alcohol-to-jet pathway and more.

By Ethanol Producer Magazine | February 15, 2023

Obitts appointed Acting CEO of Alder Fuels

The Board of Alder Fuels has appointed Tim Obitts as the company's Acting CEO. Obitts has more than 27 years of legal and executive experience. Before joining Alder Fuels, he was president and CEO of the National Air Transportation Association. Obitts also served as the chief operating officer and general counsel for NATA. Prior to that, he was a managing shareholder of the law firm Gammon & Grange P.C.

“At Alder, we remain focused on a singular goal: to deliver commercial deployment of our proprietary Alder Greencrude technology and support the decarbonization efforts of critical sectors of our economy,” Obitts said.



China extends steep tariffs on U.S. DDGS

Pending a review, China is reportedly extending its standing anti-dumping, anti-subsidy tariffs on U.S. distillers grains imports for another five years, according to several sources. While China has, at times, been the world’s top importer of DDGS—taking well over 5 million metric tons per year at peak trade—exports have been negligible over the past half decade due to prohibitive duties, which effectively amount to a 66 percent countervailing fee on U.S. DDGS. The country’s Ministry of Commerce made the announcement in mid-January when the tariff came up for review.



Calgary RNG, ethanol project receives key approval

Green Impact Partners has received final land use approval from the city of Calgary, Alberta, to move forward with an energy complex that will produce both renewable natural gas (RNG) and ethanol. Located on the city’s southeast side, the Future Energy Park is a proposed net-negative CO2 biofuels plant that would use non-food-grade waste wheat as feedstock. The facility is expected to produce approximately 3.5 million MMBtu per year of RNG, over 300 million liters (80 million gallons) of ethanol and approximately 235,000 metric tons of cattle feed annually, while also generating carbon credits. Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.



Illinois lawmakers approve $1.50 per gallon SAF tax credit

In January, both houses of the Illinois General Assembly approved a legislative package that creates a $1.50 per gallon tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). At press time, the Invest in Illinois Act, or SB 2951, was expected to be signed into law by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. (NOTE: the governor signed the bill into law in early February, after press time).



The credit, starting this June, would apply to SAF sold to or used by an air carrier. To be eligible, SAF must achieve a 50 percent lifecycle GHG reduction when compared to petroleum-based jet fuel using either the lifecycle methodology developed by the International Civil Aviation Organization or Argonne National Laboratory’s GREET model.



EPA approves RFS fuel pathway for LanzaJet’s Georgia plant

The U.S. EPA has approved a fuel pathway filed by LanzaJet Inc. under the Renewable Fuel Standard that will allow the company’s biorefinery near Soperton, Georgia, to generate D4 biomass-based diesel renewable identification numbers (RINs) for renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel produced from sugarcane ethanol. The approved pathway applies to renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel produced from undenatured ethanol through a process of dehydration, oligomerization and hydrotreating using grid electricity, natural gas and hydrogen as process inputs. The ethanol used in the process will be produced using sugarcane feedstock and is considered a biointermediate under an RFS rulemaking finalized in mid-2022.



New biofuels terminal planned for the San Diego region

USD Clean Fuels LLC has announced its intention to build a new biofuels terminal in National City, California, that will have the capability to transload renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The terminal will be served by the BNSF Railway and will provide efficient transportation of clean fuels to the area from the Midwest and Gulf Coast. Pending receipt of all local and state permits, the terminal is expected to be operational by early 2024. The facility will have a self-switching rail rack and four truck loading spots equipped with in-line injection capabilities to provide finished product to customers.