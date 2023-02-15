Partnering with gold medal Olympian and bestselling author Shawn Johnson East and her family, Growth Energy has launched a campaign designed to show American drivers how they can lower their carbon emissions just by filling up with Unleaded 88.

By Emily Skor | February 15, 2023

For years, Growth Energy has made it a priority to increase awareness and availability of higher biofuel-blended fuels like E15 (also known as Unleaded 88).



On the retailer side, Growth Energy helps fuel marketers gain a competitive advantage by giving them the tools and resources they need to offer E15. Taking advantage of ethanol’s cleaner burning qualities and better performance (along with strong economics) is one way fuel retailers can separate themselves from their competition. We make it easy for them to do so by offering a host of resources they can use to figure out what changes (if any) they need to make their facilities compatible with E15, how to comply with different regulations related to offering higher biofuel blends, and, once everything is in place, how to maximize sales.



We also work to drive demand and educate consumers through our Get Biofuel initiative. The more consumers know about Unleaded 88/E15 and the advantages it offers, in terms of both lower costs and lower carbon emissions, the more likely they are to seek it out at nearby fuel retailers. Since launching in 2021, visitors to the Get Biofuel homepage (getbiofuel.com) have been able to learn all they want about higher biofuel blends and find where to get them using the Biofuel Finder.



This year, Growth Energy is taking this consumer initiative to the next level. In February we launched The Green American Road Trip—a new multimedia campaign designed to reach even more drivers and show them how they can lower their carbon emissions just by filling up their cars with higher biofuel blends like Unleaded 88. American consumers want to know how they can easily make a positive impact on the environment and lower their overall carbon emissions. The Green American Road Trip will show them that the simplest way to do that is to switch their fuel choice to a higher blend of ethanol.



Growth Energy created this campaign in partnership with Gold Medal Olympian and New York Times Bestselling Author Shawn Johnson East and The East Family. The Green American Road Trip will follow Johnson East and her family on three cleaner cross-country adventures, and provide American drivers everything they need to do the same, including fully planned road-trip itineraries, travel tips, and quick access to the Get Biofuel Trip Planner to help them map out their route to fill up with higher biofuel blends along the way.



“As parents, we want to create a better world for our children. Making the switch to biofuel reduces carbon emissions and keeps the air we breathe cleaner," said Johnson East. "We’re excited to hit the road with Get Biofuel and show everyone how easy it is to make the great American road trip greener.”



While the full campaign launched in January, we’ll be celebrating it this month at our Executive Leadership Conference in Dana Point, California, on March 15, which will feature Johnson East and her husband, former NFL-player Andrew East. We hope to see you there, but in the meantime, if you want to learn how to be a part of this exciting new effort to increase the use of higher biofuel blends, visit greenamericanroadtrip.com.



