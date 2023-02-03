ADVERTISEMENT

The government of Brazil on Feb. 1 announced it has reinstated its tariff on fuel ethanol imports. The import tax will be set at 16 percent through the end of 2023, increasing to 18 percent next year.

A statement released by Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the move to reinstate the tariff aims to protect Brazil’s domestic industry as the next sugarcane harvest season begins this spring.

Brazil in March 2022 waived its import tariff on several products, including fuel ethanol, through the end of the calendar year in an effort to alleviate inflationary pressures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and market impacts caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In December 2022, Brazil extended the suspension of the import tariff on ethanol through the end of January 2023. That exemption, however, has now been lifted and fuel ethanol exported to Brazil will once again be subject to import tariffs.