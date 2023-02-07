ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol exports were down in December, falling to 74.17 million gallons. Exports for the full year reached 1.35 billion gallons, up when compared to 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Feb. 7. Distillers grains exports for 2022 were down slightly when compared to the previous year.

The 74.17 million gallons of ethanol exported in December was down when compared to both the 81.44 million gallons exported in November and the 126.69 million gallons exported in December 2021.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than three dozen countries in December. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports, at 48.81 million gallons, followed by the Philippines at 8.84 million gallons and Jamaica at 4.12 million gallons.

The value of U.S ethanol exports fell to $231 million in December, down from $240.78 million the previous month and $362.38 million in December of the previous year.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for 2022 reached 1.35 billion gallons at a value of $3.78 billion, compared to 1.24 billion gallons exported in 2021 at a value of $2.77 billion. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports last year, at 502.54 million gallons, followed by South Korea at 156.41 million gallons and the Netherland at 99 million gallons.

The U.S. exported 887,433 metric tons of distillers grains in December, up from 728,409 metric tons in November, but down when compared to the 917,325 metric tons exported in December of the previous year.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately three dozen countries in December. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports, at 169,032 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 124,216 metric tons and Colombia at 64,373 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $278.45 million in December, up from both $239.06 million the previous month and $244.14 million in December 2021.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for 2022 reached 11.01 million metric tons at a value of $3.38 billion, compared to 11.55 million metric tons exported in 2021 at a value of $2.98 million. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports last year at 2.23 million metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 1.29 million metric tons and South Korea at 1.27 million metric tons.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.