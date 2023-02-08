By Summit Carbon Solutions | February 08, 2023

Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon capture, transportation, and storage project continues to advance through the regulatory process as the North Dakota Public Service Commission on Feb. 1 issued an order establishing hearing dates, the last of which is May 9th.

“Summit Carbon Solutions along with our 33 ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel plant partners and 2,450 landowner supporters are pleased the North Dakota Public Service Commission set hearing dates for our project this spring,” said Summit Carbon Solutions’ Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans. “We look forward to continuing to advance this critical infrastructure project that will open new economic opportunities for North Dakota’s most critical industries – agriculture, energy, and ethanol – while at the same time generating tens of millions of dollars in new revenues for local communities across North Dakota and the Midwest.”

The Public Service Commission hearings this spring will review the transportation component of Summit Carbon Solutions’ project. Summit is also in the process of developing and permitting carbon sequestration sites in North Dakota, which are located in Oliver and Mercer Counties.

To date, Summit has secured approximately 200 miles of pipeline right-of-way and approximately 130,000 acres of pore space for carbon sequestration. Summit’s capital investment in North Dakota will be approximately $900 million through the end of 2024 when the project becomes operational. This sizable investment represents an average of $80 million per county. The project will create approximately 11,000 jobs overall and approximately 1,900 in the state of North Dakota. When operational, the project will create approximately 1,100 jobs.

To learn more about Summit Carbon Solutions, please visit www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com.