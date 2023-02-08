ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration maintained its forecast for 2023 fuel ethanol production in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released Feb. 7. The forecast for 2024 ethanol production was reduced slightly.

The EIA has maintained its forecast that fuel ethanol production will average 990,000 barrels per day in 2023. The agency now expects fuel ethanol production to average 1 million barrels per day in 2024, down slightly from the January forecast of 1.01 million barrels per day. Production averaged 1 million barrels per day in 2022.

On quarterly basis, U.S. ethanol production is currently expected to average 980,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of this year, increasing to 990,000 barrels per day in the second quarter before falling to 970,000 barrels per day in the third quarter and rebounding to 1.01 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter. Moving into 2024, ethanol production is expected to average 990,000 barrels per day in the first quarter, 1 million barrels per day in the second quarter, 990,000 barrels per day in the third quarter and 1.03 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

The EIA maintained its forecasts for 2023 and 2024 fuel ethanol blending at 910,000 barrels per day and 920,000 barrels per day, respectively. Fuel ethanol blending averaged 910,000 barrels per day last year