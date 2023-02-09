By Renewable Fuels Association | February 09, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper has been invited to testify next week at a hearing of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. The focus of the hearing is on the prospects of low-carbon transportation fuels and considerations for a potential national clean fuels program.

“Ethanol and other low-carbon renewable fuels already have a proven track record for significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector at a low cost for consumers,” Cooper said. “And as we look to the future, a technology-neutral clean fuels program could accelerate decarbonization, while simultaneously creating jobs and bolstering energy security. I look forward to sharing the industry’s perspective on how ethanol and a market-oriented clean fuels policy can help our nation achieve a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Cooper noted that today’s ethanol already reduces GHG emissions by 44-52 percent and RFA’s producer members are committed to ensuring ethanol achieves a net-zero carbon emissions footprint by 2050 or sooner.

The hearing takes place at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Room 406 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building. Click here for more information, including the livestream.