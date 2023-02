ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA has released data showing more than 1.75 billion renewable identification number (RINs) were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard in January, up from 1.59 billion that were generated during the same month of 2022.

More than 1.48 million D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in January, including 877,915 generated for compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) by domestic producers and 604,446 generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers.

Approximately 522.37 million D4 biomass-based diesel RINs were generated in January. That volume includes nearly 242.91 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 179.04 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 63.99 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 36.27 million generated for biodiesel by importers, and 161,499 generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers.

More than 15.78 million D5 advanced biofuel RINs were generated in January, including 7.46 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 5.7 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 2.4 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, and 228,976 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

In addition, nearly 1.22 billion D6 renewable fuel RINs were generated in January. That volume includes 1.2 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 14.65 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 93,242 generated for ethanol by importers.

No D7 cellulosic diesel RINs were generated in January.

Additional data is available on the EPA website.