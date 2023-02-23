ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up nearly 2 percent the week ending Feb. 17, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Feb. 23. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded by 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.029 million barrels per day the week ending Feb. 17, up 15,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.014 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Feb. 17 was up 5,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stock of fuel ethanol reached 25.588 million barrels the week ending Feb. 17, up 249,000 barrels when compared to the 25.339 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Feb. 17 were up 81,000 barrels.