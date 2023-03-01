ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down nearly 3 percent the week ending Feb. 24, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 1. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were also down approximately 3 percent.

Ethanol production averaged 1.003 million barrels per day the week ending Feb. 24, down 26,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.029 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Feb. 24 was up 6,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 24.775 million barrels the week ending Feb. 24, down 813,000 barrels when compared to the 25.588 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Feb. 24 were down 158,000 barrels.