U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 1 percent the week ending March 3, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 8. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were up more than 2 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.01 million barrels per day the week ending March 3, up 7,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.003 million barrels per day reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending March 3 was down 18,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol reached 25.32 million barrels the week ending March 3, up 545,000 barrels per day when compared to the 24.775 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 3 were up 49,000 barrels.