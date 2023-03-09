By Renewable Fuels Association | March 09, 2023

The Renewable Fuels Association is pleased to welcome ArrowUp LLC and Hanigan Law Group PLC as its newest associate members.

“We are excited to add ArrowUp LLC and Hanigan Law Group to RFA’s ever-expanding membership roster,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “RFA has worked with the leadership at both ArrowUp and Hanigan Law Group on a variety of issues over the years, and we know they share our passion and optimism for the future of renewable fuels like ethanol. We look forward to working more closely with both of these companies as we address new opportunities and challenges for our industry.”

ArrowUp is a global technology company whose services range from bacteria control and consulting to providing innovative technologies for addressing some of the world’s biggest energy and environmental challenges. The company aims to help businesses improve performance, add value and transform their operations to better meet the demands of our world today.

"As the president and founder of ArrowUp, I am thrilled we have joined the Renewable Fuels Association,” said Eric Sumner. “I believe being a part of RFA will enable us to work towards our shared vision of creating a more sustainable future for renewable fuels. We appreciate RFA's tireless advocacy, effective outreach, and commitment to building partnerships based on trust and integrity. At ArrowUp, we are committed to providing innovative, antibiotic-free technologies, such as our patent-pending Stinger One, and other innovative solutions to help meet the needs of today’s biofuel producers. We look forward to working alongside RFA to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and coproducts worldwide."

Hanigan Law Group PLC focuses on business transactions and securities law while providing trusted advice on contracts, regulatory measures, taxation, and corporate finance. Because state and federal agencies often vary in their rules and regulations, it works to protect investors by balancing the needs of the organizations and the requirements of law.

“Hanigan Law Group PLC is thrilled to join the Renewable Fuels Association and continue the work toward expanding the use of biofuels in the marketplace,” said Bill Hanigan, Partner/Attorney at Hanigan Law Group PLC. “We are excited to partner with entities where we can utilize our decades of experience to meet our clients’ goals. The Renewable Fuels Association is the ideal partner for our firm as we continue to grow and expand our practice.”

Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. Among the special benefits of an associate membership in RFA are invitations to events and networking opportunities; routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education & outreach, technical & research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the Associate Member Directory and access to the Board Member Directory. Members also can participate in RFA’s Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and can provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.