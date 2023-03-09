ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 117.82 million gallons of ethanol and 770,344 metric tons of distillers grains in January, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on March 8. Exports of both products were down when compared to January 2022.

The 117.82 million gallons of ethanol exported in January was up significantly when compared to the 74.17 million gallons of ethanol exported in December, but down slightly when compared to the 123.82 million gallons ethanol exported in January 2022.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than a dozen countries in January. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports in January at 47.49 million gallons, followed by the U.K. at 17.87 million gallons and 14.49 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $325.65 million gallons in January, up from both $231 million the previous month and $325.65 million in January 2022.

The 770,344 metric tons of distillers grains exported in January was down from 887,433 metric tons in December and 1.09 million metric tons in January 2022.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately three dozen countries in January. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports in January at 153,659 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 111,609 metric tons and Indonesia at 53,591 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $252.83 million in January, down from $278.45 million in December and $284.67 million in January of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.