ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up slightly the week ending March 10, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 15. Stocks of fuel ethanol were up more than 4 percent, reaching the highest level in nearly a year.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.014 million barrels per day the week ending March 10, up 4,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.01 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending March 10 was down 12,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 26.394 million barrels, up 1.074 million barrels when compared to the 25.32 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week, and the highest level of stocks reported since late March 2022. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 10 were up 449,000 barrels.