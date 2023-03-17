By Renewable Fuels Association | March 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently concluded the latest round of its Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP), and once again the Renewable Fuels Association helped dozens of retailers apply for, and win, grant awards that will expand the availability of higher ethanol blends like E15 and E85 flex fuel.

During the latest round, RFA hosted eight webinars with petroleum marketing groups from Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota and Iowa, and worked with more than 40 retailers on applications. All tallied, RFA helped companies file grant applications resulting in almost $36 million in funding for facilities in 17 states: Minnesota, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, California, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. This funding that RFA helped secure is expected to result in almost 1,000 new E15 and E85 compatible dispensers installed at nearly 200 locations from coast to coast.

“We are proud to have assisted over 40 retailers across the country who are dedicated to growing the market for cleaner-burning higher ethanol blends,” said Cassie Mullen, RFA director of market development. “Grant opportunities like this enable businesses to plan for the future and join the crusade to provide cleaner, more affordable fuel options at the pump. RFA thanks USDA for its continued commitment to expanding opportunities for our nation’s ethanol producers, farmers, fuel retailers, and consumers.”

RFA has had a 100 percent success rate in assisting retailers in applying for and receiving grants under this program and has now secured more than $275 million in public and private resources for the expansion of higher ethanol blend infrastructure. The latest round of projects under the HBIIP program will add almost 2,300 dispensers at over 450 locations in 21 states across the country. For more information, contact Mullen at [email protected].