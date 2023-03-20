ADVERTISEMENT

Legislation recently introduced in the Nebraska Legislature aims to boost the availability of E15 fuel by introducing new requirements for fuel retailers and creating a grant program to support necessary upgrades at fuel retail locations.

The bill, titled the Adopt the E15 Access Standard Act, or LB 562, was introduced on Jan. 17 and addressed during a Feb. 7 legislative hearing.

If passed and signed into law, the bill would require fuel retailers in Nebraska to offer E15 from at least 50 percent of their dispensers beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. The requirement would be waived for locations where storage and dispensing infrastructure are incompatible with E15.

The legislation also aims to create a grant program to help fund required upgrades to pumps, hoses, tanks and other equipment required to supply E15 at retail locations.

Additional information is available on the Nebraska Legislature website.