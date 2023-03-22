ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell nearly 2 percent the week ending March 17, falling below 1 million barrels per day for the first time since early January, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 22. Stocks of fuel ethanol fell by nearly 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 997,000 barrels per day the week ending March 17, down 17,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.014 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending march 17 was down 45,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 26.188 million barrels the week ending March 17, down 206,000 barrels when compared to the 26.394 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 17 were up 40,000 barrels.