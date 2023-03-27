ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced its Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will hold a hybrid meeting on April 4 in Washington, D.C.

The REEEAC provides the Department of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

The committee’s work on renewable energy focuses on technologies, equipment, and services to generate electricity, produce heat, and power vehicles from renewable sources, such as solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, geothermal and hydrogen. The committee’s work on energy efficiency focuses on technologies, services, and platforms that provide system-level energy efficiency to electricity generation, transmission and distribution. Climate solutions in the energy sector, such as low-carbon hydrogen production, clean energy transportation and virtual power plants are also within the scope of the committee, according to the ITA.

For the purposes of the REEEAC, covered goods and services do not include vehicles, feedstocks for biofuels, or energy efficiency as it relates to consumer goods or buildings. However, non-fossil fuels that reduce carbon consumption, such as liquid biofuels and pellets, are included.

On April 4, the REEEAC will hold the second meeting of its current charter term. Members of the committee, with officials from the Department of Commerce and other agencies, will discuss major issues affecting the competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries, determine sub-committee structure, and provide consultation on REEEAC leadership.

Current members of REEEAC include representatives of wood pellet producer Lignetics and the Renewable Fuels Association.

The meeting is open to the public. Members of the public who wish to participate must register by March 31. A limited time before the close of the meeting will be available for oral comments from members of the public. Written comments concerning REEAC’s affairs can be submitted at any time.

Additional information on the meeting is available on the Federal Register website.