U.S. farmers intend to plant 92 million acres of corn this year, up 4 percent when compared to 2022, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Prospective Plantings report, released March 31.

When compared to last year, planted corn acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 40 or the 48 estimating states. The largest increase is expected for North Dakota, where producers expect to plant 800,000 more acres than last year. If realized, planted corn area in Arizona and Idaho will be the largest on record.

NASS also released its quarterly Grain Stocks report on March 312, reporting that corn stocks were at 7.4 million as of March 1, down 5 percent when compared to the same period of last year. On-farm stocks were up 1 percent, while off-farm stocks were down 10 percent.