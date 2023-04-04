By Renewable Fuels Association | April 04, 2023

With the summer driving season less than two months away and fuel prices again on the rise, the Renewable Fuels Association stepped up its campaign calling for quick action by the White House to ensure the lower-cost E15 gasoline blend is available for American drivers this summer.

The association this week kicked off an advertising campaign and call-to-action targeting ethanol supporters across the Midwest, as well as policymakers and insiders in our nation’s capital. In addition to radio spots running in D.C. and Midwest markets, RFA is also running print ads in several Midwest states, as well as digital ads across multiple geographies.

“Our message to the Biden administration is simple: Unless the White House acts quickly, American drivers will lose access to the lowest-cost, lowest-carbon fuel at the pump on June 1,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “ As we saw last summer, allowing year-round sales of E15 is an easy step the administration can take to immediately reduce gas prices for consumers. With OPEC announcing another round of production cuts and oil prices on the rise again, American families need relief at the pump and they want E15 as an option throughout the summer and every day of the year.”

Cooper pointed out that a Morning Consult poll conducted late last month found strong voter support for year-round E15 sales. 70 percent of poll respondents support increasing the availability of E15 to help lower fuel prices and support energy independence, while 62 percent support recently introduced bipartisan legislation that would allow the lower-carbon E15 blend to be sold year-round nationwide.

Last year, allowing summertime sales of E15 saved American drivers $57 million at the pump between June 1 and September 15, an RFA analysis shows. And a study by economists at U.C. Berkeley and elsewhere released earlier this year shows that adding low-cost ethanol to the nation’s gasoline supply improves energy security and saves the average American household more than $750 per year.

