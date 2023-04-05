ADVERTISEMENT

Growth Energy, Renewable Fuels Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Sorghum Producers, American Farm Bureau Federation and National Farmers Union on April 5 sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging his administration to issue an emergency waiver allowing E15 sales this summer.

“The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, now extending into its second year, continues to reverberate across global energy markets,” the groups wrote. “At home, this conflict continues to cause fuel supply disruptions, high gasoline prices, and ongoing uncertainty for millions of Americans. To help remedy these disruptions, provide stability for American families, and support domestic energy and economic security, we urge the Administration to authorize the summer sale of gasoline blended with up to 15 percent ethanol (E15).”

The U.S. EPA issued an emergency waiver in April 2022 allowing E15 sales to continue though the 2022 summer driving season. In the letter, the biofuel and ag groups explain that the conditions to issue a new waiver for the 2023 summer driving season are analogous to those in place last year. They stress that crude oil and petroleum product inventories remain near historic lows; there is increasing uncertainty in the domestic fuel supply; and gasoline prices are rising rapidly. These factors remain “extreme and unusual,” according to the groups, and are not attributable to a lack of prudent planning on the part of fuel suppliers.

https://ethanolproducer.com/articles/19217/epa-issues-waiver-allowing-e15-sales-to-continue-this-summer

Temporary emergency waivers for the upcoming summer driving season would continue to be in the public interest, the groups wrote. They also cited research that shows last year’s emergency waivers for E15 had a positive impact on American consumers, with cost savings of nearly a $1 in some locations and an average savings of 23 cents per gallon, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. E15 continues to save consumers significantly at the pump and continued access to the fuel blend this summer would help relieve supply pressure stemming from reduced petroleum imports, increased petroleum exports, and lower-than-usual refining capacity utilization, they wrote.

The ag and biofuel groups also stress that allowing E15 sales to continue this summer would provide environmental benefits trough lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, reduced evaporative emissions, and fewer harmful pollutants linked to air quality. E15 also displaces imported petroleum, enhancing U.S. energy security while supporting America’s farmers and rural economies.

“While a permanent solution that would allow E15 sales year-round remains an important necessity, we urge you to take action on a temporary, emergency RVP waiver as soon as possible to remedy current and expected supply challenges resulting from ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” the groups wrote.

A full copy of the letter is available on the Growth Energy website.